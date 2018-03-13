Singer Aditya Narayan on Monday got arrested after running his car into an auto-rickshaw and injuring the driver as well as the woman passenger. According to Versova police, the Bollywood singer was taking a U-turn and failed to judge the traffic, injuring a woman passenger and an aged autorickshaw driver with his Mercedes Benz.

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan has once again landed into trouble as the singer got arrested by Versova police on Monday for allegedly hitting an auto-rickshaw with his Mercedes Benz around 12:30 pm when Aditya was taking a U-turn and failed to judge the traffic, injuring a woman passenger and an aged autorickshaw driver. However, the latter was later released on bail. The incident took place in front of Indralok building, Lokhandwala road. Even Aditya suffered a minor injury on his hand post the accident.

A police official from the Versova police station in a statement told the media that Aditya Narayan was later given bail from the police station. “He misjudged while taking a U-turn and hit the auto-rickshaw from behind with his car, injuring the driver and a woman passenger,” said an officer in a statement from Versova police station. Another police official said that Rajkumar Palekar, the auto-rickshaw driver who got injured was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital along with the woman passenger named Surekha Shiveka by Aditya only.

According to Versova police, the injuries suffered by both the woman passenger as well as the auto-rickshaw driver were serious. “Narayan did not try to escape from the spot and took the injured to the hospital. The driver has suffered head injuries and the passenger has also received injuries. Whether the injuries are life-threatening or not, I will not comment on that as the doctors are treating them,” added the officer. He further added, “We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (punishment for rash driving), 338 (punishment for causing grievous hurt) read with section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act of the Indian Penal Code and waiting for the report of his medical test to check whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.”

