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Home > Entertainment News > Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far

Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far

Long before he became a familiar face on Indian television, Aditya Narayan was already earning as a child artiste. On his birthday, here is a look at the unusual journey that took him from a young performer to a singer, host and reality TV favourite.

Aditya Narayan (Photo:X)
Aditya Narayan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 09:37 IST

Aditya Narayan has spent much of his life in front of the camera. Born into a musical family as the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, he entered showbiz as a child and gradually built an identity of his own. But his journey is not just about Bollywood songs and television stages. It also includes an unusual financial milestone: Aditya has spoken about paying income tax from the age of seven.

How did Aditya Narayan start earning as a child?

Aditya’s introduction to the entertainment industry came remarkably early. As a child, he appeared in films and began working as a singer, making money at an age when most children were still discovering their interests. His early success also meant that he had to become familiar with responsibilities that usually come much later in life. In past interviews, Aditya has spoken about being a taxpayer from the age of seven, a detail that offers a glimpse into just how early his professional journey began.

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However, being Udit Narayan’s son came with its own expectations. Aditya had to find a way to step out of his father’s shadow while building a career that wasn’t defined solely by his family name.

From child artiste to playback singer

Aditya’s acting credits include his appearance as a child artiste in Rangeela and later Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, where he worked alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Music, however, remained central to his career. He lent his voice to several Hindi film songs as a child and later transitioned into playback singing as an adult. His youthful voice and energetic personality helped him establish a distinct place in the industry.

His career also expanded beyond singing. Aditya became a television host, eventually becoming one of the most recognisable faces associated with Indian music reality shows.

How did television change Aditya Narayan’s career?

Hosting became a major part of Aditya’s professional identity. Over the years, he hosted shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol, where his spontaneous humour and easy rapport with contestants became familiar to television audiences.

His association with reality television also allowed viewers to see a different side of him. Instead of simply being introduced as Udit Narayan’s son or a playback singer, Aditya gradually became a television personality in his own right.

Why Aditya Narayan’s journey stands out

What makes Aditya’s career unusual is the sheer length of it. He started working as a child, experienced Bollywood from multiple sides and eventually found considerable success on television.

From paying taxes at seven to becoming a singer, performer and reality-show host, Aditya’s journey is a reminder that his career began long before audiences knew him as the energetic host on their television screens.

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Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far
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Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far

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Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far
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Aditya Narayan Birthday Special: From Paying Tax At 7 To Becoming A Singer, Host And TV Star – His Journey So Far
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