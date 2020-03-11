Aditya Narayan the beloved host of multiple singing reality shows recently took to Instagram to announce that he would be taking a 6 months break from hosting to focus on his debut music album.

Aditya Narayan who was a common feature in almost every reality show last year from Indian Idol 11 to Rising Star 3 has announced that he will be taking a 6 months break from hosting to work on his debut music album.

The singer announced this via a post on Instagram where he encapsulated his past 3 years, saying it was a humbling experience that he worked on multiple shows like SaReGaMaPa Lil’ Champs, Entertainment Ki Raat, SaReGaMaPa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Kitchen Champion, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Liv Shout Out, and Indian Idol. but it has taken a toll on his music career as he is unable to focus on the craft of singing as much as he would have ideally wanted to which has made him come to this decision of taking a break from hosting and television appearances.

Aditya in the same post talked about his debut album, which he will work on within the period 6 months while he also stated that he would work on music videos like he did last year with Goa Beach, while also assuring his fans that his departure from hosting is not a permanent one and he will surely be back as he has already been signed up for three major reality shows.

The Indian Idol host also shared his upcoming project with his fans where he announced that apart from doing a solo album he will also put out an album with The A Team, with whom he collaborated on his first single Lillah which was released directly on Youtube.

Aditya also said that he will voice many songs in Bollywood films while also holding live concerts in 2021 and apart from his singing he will start a Youtube show, details for which are still unknown, but the show is rumored to be chat show that will feature Aditya’s musician friends as guests.

The actor, singer, and host though has announced a break from hosting but it looks like he has his plate full and would stay in the public eye just not in the capacity of a host.

