Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

The allegations, reported by a publication, involved disturbing claims of repeated harassment and misconduct, with the actress also accusing Pancholi’s wife, Zarina Wahab, of being aware of the situation but not intervening.

Actor Aditya Pancholi was granted interim relief in 2019 from arrest following allegations of rape, blackmail, and abuse by a prominent actress. The complainant claims that Pancholi drugged her and extorted money from her during her early years in the film industry.

Details of the Alleged Abuse by Aditya Pancholi

Rape and Drugging Allegations:
The actress alleges that Pancholi raped her inside his car after a party, claiming that he had spiked her drink. She also says that he took photographs of her without her consent during the incident.

Blackmail with Photographs:
Pancholi reportedly asked the actress to live with him, and when she rejected his advances, he threatened her with the photographs he had taken, using them as leverage for blackmail.

Ongoing Abuse and Physical Assault:
According to the complainant, Pancholi continued to drug her drinks and physically assaulted her on one occasion when she attempted to report him. From 2004 to 2006, she alleges that he kept her at different locations and forced her into a physical relationship.

Police and Family Involvement

Failed Police Action:
The complainant also claims that she sought help from a senior police officer, Bipin Bihari, but no action was taken despite her confiding in him about the abuse.

Zarina Wahab’s Alleged Awareness:
The actress further alleges that Pancholi’s wife, Zarina Wahab, knew about the abuse but chose to remain silent, stating that she preferred peace at home and would not want to defame her husband.

Other Victims and Sister’s Abuse:
The actress was informed by a journalist that Pancholi had also raped a 14-year-old girl who worked at another actor’s house. Furthermore, the complainant claims Pancholi once beat her sister when she was not home, leaving her sister terrified.

Financial Demands By Aditya Pancholi

Demands for Money:
Between 2008 and 2009, Pancholi allegedly demanded ₹1 crore from the actress in exchange for his supposed help. She says she paid him ₹50 lakh to stop his harassment temporarily.

Threats to Family and Career:
The actress claims Pancholi began threatening her family members when he realized she had become a successful actor. She also alleges that he sent threatening messages to her family and used her photos to blackmail her.

Defense and Legal Response
Pancholi’s lawyer has denied all allegations, arguing that the case against him has been filed with malicious intent. He has stated that the claims are baseless and unfounded.

