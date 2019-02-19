Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will reunite for Sadak 2. In an interview, Kapoor expressed his excitement of working with the actress for the second time. The duo will also be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film Kalank.

Alia Bhatt, who made her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is one of the booming actors in the film industry today. After giving two blockbuster hits last year, the Bhatt is presently riding high on the success of her recently released film, Gully Boy.

Soon, Aditya Roy Kapoor will also be sharing the screen with the Gully Boy actress in Sadak 2. In an interview, Aditya opened up about working with Alia in two films and said his experience was lovely and he is really excited to go back and work with her again. He added that the exciting part is that they are two very different films and when a co-star is to be repeated it would be better to bring something new to the equation on screen.

Apart from Alia and Aditya, Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The period drama is slated to hit the screens on April 19 this year. Meanwhile, with Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt will make his comeback as a director. The movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles and is supposed to release in March 2020.

Alia will also be starring in Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht which is a period drama and is set is set in the Mughal era. Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen next in Abhishek Verman’s period drama, Kalank which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a key role.

Aditya, on the other hand, is currently working on Anurag Basu’s yet untitled film along with Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra.

