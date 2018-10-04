Aditya Roy Kapur, who debuted in Bollywood in Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Action Replayy, has geared up again to rock the silver screen with an Anurag Basu directorial. The Aashiqui 2 actor has pitched in for a project similar to Life In a Metro with the Barfi director Anurag Basu.

Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur, who rose to fame with his lead role in the sequel of Aashiqui, has already an overloaded number of movies in his kitty and now he is being approached for this upcoming project too. Apparently, this project is going to be made on a similar subject as the super-hit movie Life in a Metro. Aditya Roy Kapur has been approached by the producer of this movie Bhushan Kumar and he has agreed to do the part, reports said. Bollywood grapevine is abuzz that Aditya will be featured alongside Taapsee Pannu for this interesting theme and it will be a big multi-starrer project. Unlike the other plots of the movie, Aditya and Taapsee’s love angle will be given a funny touch.

Given the fact that this movie will feature a very different and fresh pairing of Taapsee and Aditya, it will be the next talk of the town. Other than these two young talents, the makers might take Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh on board.

The actor, who debuted in the year 2010 with a supportive role, got all the limelight for his lead role in Aashiqui 2 which was no doubt the biggest hit of Box-office in that year. He rocked not just in that intensive character of him, but also slew with his role in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. After these two massive hits, his career experienced a little downfall, as Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu disappointed him.

Inspired from 2007 hit Life in a Metro, this movie will also has an ensemble cast, for which the makers have already started hunting. Anurag Basu, the helmer of the movie, took to his official Twitter account to give a few deets about it saying that casting of an ensemble cast film can only be locked after securing combination dates of all actors. He further said that it is very difficult because all the actors are booked for this year and he is determined to do it as soon as possible. Concluding it all, he also promised his fans to keep them posted about the final cast of the movie.

