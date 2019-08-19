Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been dating supermodel Diva Dhawan from a long time. As per reports, the couple will get engaged soon in the coming months and are planning to get marries next year. Aditya will be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang slated to release next year.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been working on his upcoming film Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic thriller features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film is set to release on the silver screens next year.

Aditya Roy talked about Diva in the talk show Koffee With Karan. He denied all the rumours with the model saying they are just good friends and once when they went out to the popular restaurant Bastain, they were spotted by paps and the rumours began from there. As per rumours, Aditya and model Diva have been dating each other since along time now and the couple will get engaged soon.

Earlier, there were reports that the couple decided to part ways as the two never took the relationship to a serious level. The split was cordial and they are just friends now. But according to the latest reports, the couple is back together and are ready to take their relationship to another level. The duo is expected to get engaged in the coming months and the wedding will take place next year.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in multistarrer film Kalank and will be next seen in Malang. The actor has proved himself by giving good performances back to back. He hs given many big hits like Ashiqui 2 and Ye Jawani Hai Deewani. On the other hand, his girlfriend Diva is a supermodel. She has been a part of designers Manish Malhotra, JJ Valaya and Tarun Tahiliani show. Diva was born and brought up in America. She has also done many charity shows in New York.

