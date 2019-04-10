Aditya Roy Kapur has been looting hearts with his royal looks in Kalank' official trailer. Now, the actor is yet again topping news as he shared a steamy hot photo in which he can be seen showcasing his envious ripped body. On this, Varun Dhawan could not resist but comment it to be an erotic art.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been raising the heat since the day he debuted on social media. The Bollywood actor keeps on sharing hot and happening photos of him, doubling his fanbase. With a massive fan following on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur has become everyone’s favorite. Be it her dapper looks or his enviously build body, Aditya Roy Kapur steals a million hearts at once.

The hottie of Bollywood has yet again treated fans with a drool-worthy hot picture. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aditya Roy Kapur shared a photo of him in which he can be seen shirtless. Teasing his girl fanbase, Aditya Roy Kapur keeps on posting these superhot stills of him and this time too, he has stormed the internet with this steamy picture. The curly hairstyle is adding up to his looks and making him even more attractive. The ripped and well-built physique and attractive facial features of Aditya Roy Kapur are sure to melt your heart, take a look!

Clicked by the celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar, the photo gained huge attention in just flick of seconds of uploading. Fans have been flooding the picture with likes and comments and can’t get enough of it. Well, to our surprise, not just the fans but also co-actor Varun Dhawan could not stop himself from commenting on the superb still. One of the first people to react on the photo, Varun wrote mischievously that this photo of Aditya Roy Kapur is for the erotic arts. Not just him, even Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor commented calling it killer!

The actor has become one of the favorites and people can’t get their eyes off his super hot Instagram profile. The steamy and sexy pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur can attract anyone. Here’s some more of his fantastic clicks.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be starring in the Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The multistarrer movie will also feature Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. All set to release on April 17, the movie carries high expectations from fans. The makers have already released the official trailer, teaser, and few songs from the movie and doubled the anticipation in fans. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the movie will showcase a period drama.

