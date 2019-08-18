Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen playing sitar. After the actor shared the throwback video, Bollywood celebs Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Elli Avram commented on his post appreciating his performance.

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has come a long way in the entertainment industry. The actor got famous from the movie Aashiqui 2. He has given many big hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Dear Zindagi and OK Jaanu. Before joining the Bollywood industry he used to play sitar on Indian television.

Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram recently and shared a throwback video of him playing sitar. In the post, Aditya is seen playing sitar passionately. He has long hair and is seen wearing traditional attire. He captioned the post as good old days.

Soon after he shared the post, fans as well as Bollywood celebs, praised him for his performance. Mission Mangal actor Sonakshi Sinha commented on his throwback post calling it an Oscar-worthy performance. Varun Dhawan also commented calling it Gold. Apart from them, Elli Avram commented on Aditya’s hair calling it lit. Have a look.

On the work front, Aditya has currently finished shooting for his upcoming film Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, romantic thriller film features Aditya opposite Disha Patani. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film is slated to release in 2020. He was last seen in multistarrer film Abhishek Varman’s Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App