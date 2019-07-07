After finishing his back to back schedules of films, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for a much-needed break and reportedly will head to London for India vs New Zealand semi-final match today with family and friends. Reports reveal that after the break, the actor will commence with the shoot of his upcoming film Sadak 2.

It seems that not only the cricketers but the entire country is much excited for the World Cup and the cricket fever is really high before the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Now it seems that the cricket buzz has reached Bollywood. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur will head for the semi-finals in London.

The actor started the year shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s film and then shifted to Mohit Suri’s Malang. Recently, the reports revealed that the actor has just finished the shoot for Mauritius schedule for Malang and will head out for India vs New Zealand semifinals with family and friends today. Aditya has finished 90% shoot for Malang and after completing the rest, he will soon start with Sadak 2 shoot with costars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

After returning from the semi-finals, Aditya Roy Kapur will commence with the shoot of Sadak 2 in Kashmir and later he will be joined by Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier the shoot was scheduled to take place in Romania but later it got changed to Kashmir and Mumbai.

Aditya Roy made his acting debut in the year 2009 with the film London Dreams. The actor shot to popularity when he appeared in Mohit Suri’s film Aashiqui 2 and romantic comedy film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in lead roles. Post to which the actor appeared in a series of hit films like Fitoor, Ok Jaanu Welcome to New York and Kalank.

