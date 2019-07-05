Bollywood's most eligible bachelors Aditya Roy Kapur and Vicky Kaushal are setting the Internet on fire with their jaw-dropping avatar in their latest photoshoot. In the photoshoot, Aditya and Vicky have posed for super hot photos with models Sushmita Pathak and Pooja Mor respectively.

One of the most desirable actors of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur are not a firecracker on-screen but also off-screen. Along with impressing the audience with their on-screen persona, the two men are a rage among women fans, who simply cannot get enough of their charming looks.

While Vicky has carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry with his performances in Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Sanju, Uri and more, Aditya drew a lot of compliments as he made a smashing comeback with Kalank. Kalank might have a box office dud but Aditya surely managed to impress everyone. As a pleasant surprise for their fans, Aditya and Vicky have made their way on the Men In Vogue cover of a leading fashion magazine.

As the photos continue to set the social media on fire, we can certainly say that they look smoking hot in their individual shots as they pose along with models Sushmita Pathak and Pooja Mor. In one of the shots, Vicky can be seen striking a sultry pose with Pooja Mor under the shower. While Vicky is drenched in a white buttoned down shirt, Pooja is doubling the oomph quotient in a skimpy red dress.

Take a look at the photos of Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur here:

After the blockbuster success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in films like Bhoot, Takht and Sardar Udham Singh. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Malang and Sadak 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App