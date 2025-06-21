Adnan Sami Claps Back At Trolls Over Citizenship, Says Pakistan Behaves Like An Ex-Lover

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, renowned singer-composer Adnan Sami faced backlash for comparing Pakistan to an ex lover after officially becoming an Indian citizen, and is still frequently reminded that he was born a Pakistani.

Adnan switched from Pakistani to Indian citizenship in 2016, which some people don’t agree with.

Adnan’s Says, “when an ex-lover sees you moving on and getting involved with somebody else”

“It’s like—it’s like an ex-lover. It’s a good analogy. You know, when an ex-lover sees you moving on and getting involved with somebody else, they’ll always come up with reasons to hate you.

But the real reason they do that is because they still haven’t gotten over you, and it’s love—it’s still love. And love manifests in many absurd ways. You could even say… but the point is, I understand, somewhere, the psyche of how they feel.” He Said

Why did Adnan change his citizenship?

Adnan said that he has several bold reasons to change his citizenship from Pakistan to India, “The geopolitical nature between India and Pakistan, so there’s that rivalry, for whatever reason, we all know.

But more than that, it’s the ex-lover syndrome,” he said.

He further continued that “My issues have been with the government and the way they have treated me. They don’t know this—how would they? But the fact remains, I’ve always loved my audiences. As you mentioned about being an artist, for me, everyone who loves me, I love them equally in return.”

He said, “For an artiste, the biggest nourishment is love. So, from whichever corner of the world they get that love, they will be very grateful for it. My music is for everybody. I have not put any boundaries on my music. You want to listen to it? Most welcome. You don’t want to? Thanks for trying.”

Adnan Sami shifted to India in 2000 and later became a citizen in 2016, and lived in Mumbai for years on a Pakistani passport. In 2016, he became an Indian citizen.

