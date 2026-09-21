LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Adnan Sami played Maine Poocha Chand Se on the piano at wife Roya’s birthday party, with Shaan and Javed Ali joining the musical moment. WATCH Irfan Pathan’s video.

Adnan Sami's Wife Roya's Birthday Party (Image: Instagram)
Adnan Sami's Wife Roya's Birthday Party (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 17:23 IST

Pianist Adnan Sami made his wife’s birthday party an unforgettable music show when he played at the piano while performing the classic Maine Poocha Chand Se by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The singers Shaan and Javed Ali were also among the guests performing with Adnan Sami.

A video clip of the party uploaded by former cricketer Irfan Pathan has allowed the fans to witness the starry night of the birthday party.

You Might Be Interested In

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se At Roya’s Birthday



Adnan Sami is seen performing Maine Poocha Chand Se on the piano while humming along to the melodious number that was originally performed by Mohammed Rafi. Soon enough, his performance transformed into an impromptu musical performance with the participation of Shaan and Javed Ali, who joined him for the performance. The group of people also had actors Rohit Roy and Zayed Khan.

The informal performance brought about a musical nostalgia experience as the singers got together for a favourite classic from the Hindi film industry.

Irfan Pathan Shares Adnan Sami’s Birthday Party Video

“I enjoyed the lovely evening at Adnan bhai and Roya bhabhi’s place during her birthday celebration,” Irfan captioned the video when he uploaded it to his social media account to give a glimpse into Roya’s birthday celebrations.

The video has been shot by Irfan’s wife, Safa Mirza. The video has now gone viral on the internet with people appreciating this fun musical moment with a few familiar faces from the industry.

Adnan Sami, Shaan And Javed Ali’s Musical Evening

Birthday party witnessed the presence of various personalities from the worlds of music, movies, and sports, but it was an unexpected musical performance which turned out to be the main attraction of the clip. Adnan, whose forte lies in playing the piano, has often used this instrument for creating his musical pieces. His rendition of Maine Poocha Chand Se gave a nostalgic flavour to the celebration, while the participation of Shaan and Javed Ali made it a spontaneous music jam session.

Celebration follows not long after the latest musical release of Adnan Sami titled Ishq Tamasha. According to the singer, his musical creation is inspired by stories of love, breakups, longing, hope, and happiness. But for fans of Hindi film music, it was Adnan’s piano version of Maine Poocha Chand Se that turned out to be a big hit of Roya’s birthday celebration.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ‘New Priyanka Jagga?’ Why Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari Is Facing Backlash After Qazi Touqeer Clash

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

RELATED News

Karan Johar’s R.N. Kao Film: Who Was India’s First RAW Chief? 7 Things To Know About The Real-Life Spymaster

Presley Gerber Dies At 27: From Cindy Crawford’s Son To A Model In His Own Right — Girlfriend, Net Worth, Career And More

Bigg Boss 20 First Eviction: Afghan Actor Rohed Khan Becomes First Contestant To Leave Salman Khan’s Show

Salman Khan Defends Katrina Kaif Over Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Pakistani RJ Ejaz Waris Apologises – WATCH

Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’

LATEST NEWS

Famous Tamil Actress Lands in Trouble After Alleged MMS Goes Viral: Who Is She?

Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Results: India Sweep Pakistan 3-0; Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan, Payas Jain Shine; Women Reach Quarterfinals

Scarlett Johansson MMS Leaked: What She Said About Leaked Nude Images

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Delhi Police Recruitment Tragedy: 23 Year Old Candidate Collapses During Running Test, Dies

Inmate Selling Tobacco Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Dies; What Led To Bloody Attack Inside Rohini Jail

MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Bodyshames Woman Councillor During Public Event in Indore | WATCH

Sports Broadcasting Guide: Live Coverage of Soccer, Baseball & Basketball Worldwide

Why Are Cole Palmer And Other Premier League Stars Pulling Out of England’s Squad For Nations League 2026? Reason Revealed

Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH
Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH
Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH
Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH
Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

QUICK LINKS