Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

Pianist Adnan Sami made his wife’s birthday party an unforgettable music show when he played at the piano while performing the classic Maine Poocha Chand Se by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The singers Shaan and Javed Ali were also among the guests performing with Adnan Sami.

A video clip of the party uploaded by former cricketer Irfan Pathan has allowed the fans to witness the starry night of the birthday party.

Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se At Roya’s Birthday







Adnan Sami is seen performing Maine Poocha Chand Se on the piano while humming along to the melodious number that was originally performed by Mohammed Rafi. Soon enough, his performance transformed into an impromptu musical performance with the participation of Shaan and Javed Ali, who joined him for the performance. The group of people also had actors Rohit Roy and Zayed Khan.

The informal performance brought about a musical nostalgia experience as the singers got together for a favourite classic from the Hindi film industry.

Irfan Pathan Shares Adnan Sami’s Birthday Party Video

“I enjoyed the lovely evening at Adnan bhai and Roya bhabhi’s place during her birthday celebration,” Irfan captioned the video when he uploaded it to his social media account to give a glimpse into Roya’s birthday celebrations.

The video has been shot by Irfan’s wife, Safa Mirza. The video has now gone viral on the internet with people appreciating this fun musical moment with a few familiar faces from the industry.

Adnan Sami, Shaan And Javed Ali’s Musical Evening

Birthday party witnessed the presence of various personalities from the worlds of music, movies, and sports, but it was an unexpected musical performance which turned out to be the main attraction of the clip. Adnan, whose forte lies in playing the piano, has often used this instrument for creating his musical pieces. His rendition of Maine Poocha Chand Se gave a nostalgic flavour to the celebration, while the participation of Shaan and Javed Ali made it a spontaneous music jam session.

Celebration follows not long after the latest musical release of Adnan Sami titled Ishq Tamasha. According to the singer, his musical creation is inspired by stories of love, breakups, longing, hope, and happiness. But for fans of Hindi film music, it was Adnan’s piano version of Maine Poocha Chand Se that turned out to be a big hit of Roya’s birthday celebration.

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