Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Sami's reply was reflective of his long-standing views: “I knew this long ago." His candid posts on social media continue to make waves, and this one went viral shortly after.

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll with Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post


Adnan Sami, the renowned singer who made headlines for renouncing his dual citizenship and embracing Indian nationality in 2016, has never been shy about defending his decision. His choice has often been met with trolling, especially from those questioning his loyalty to India.

The latest wave of criticism came after the singer praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery following the successful Operation Sindoor. Sami, undeterred by online jibes, addressed the harshest remarks head-on, using social media to set the record straight.

Adnan Sami’s Bold Posts on Operation Sindoor

Sami’s social media activity took a more assertive turn after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting known terror hotspots in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The singer shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), writing “Jai Hind” in praise of the operation. He also posted a cryptic message, “Sindoor se tandoor tak,” further indicating his support for the military action.

However, not all reactions to his posts were supportive. One social media user questioned his motives, sarcastically asking, “Ye tweets kr k RSS walo se bachna Chahta hai? (Are you tweeting to protect yourself from the RSS?).” Sami wasted no time in delivering a blunt response: “Tum RSS ko bhool jaao…Tum Apni A** ko bachaao!!!”

Sami Claps Back at Threats and Criticism

The online feud didn’t end there. Another user threatened to “tear him apart,” prompting Sami to reply with a photo that cleverly referenced Pakistan’s national color. The image showed a green-colored thread (symbolizing Pakistan) and a needle, with a caption saying, “Uss Waqt tak yeh meri taraf se Tohfa (I will gift them this – a sewing kit).”

This exchange added fuel to the fire, leading to more public support for Sami as he continued to respond firmly to his critics.

A Glimpse Into Sami’s Journey and Views

Sami’s journey from being born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother to becoming an Indian citizen in 2016 has shaped much of his public persona. Before Operation Sindoor, the singer recalled a conversation with Pakistanis he met during a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan. They expressed regret over their country’s situation, with one saying, “You are very lucky… You left Pakistan in good time… We hate our army… They have destroyed our country!!”

Sami’s reply was reflective of his long-standing views: “I knew this long ago.” His candid posts on social media continue to make waves, and this one went viral shortly after.

Operation Sindoor: A Critical Military Strike

Operation Sindoor was a significant military operation carried out by the Indian forces on May 7. At 1:44 AM, nine locations in Pakistan and PoK were struck, including the notorious terror hubs of Markaz Subhan Allah and the operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur. These sites had long been used to train and harbor terrorists, facilitating infiltration into India. The operation followed the deadly terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

ALSO READ: Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

 

Filed under

Adnan Sami Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan

newsx

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism
In a surprising move that

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call
The blasts come just a da

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After...
newsx

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet
newsx

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India
newsx

‘People Who Lost Lives In Poonch, Declare Terrorists Victims ‘: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Centre
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism

From 1857 To Today: Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s Family Tree Of Patriotism

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

What Led Rohit Sharma To Retire From Test Cricket? Report Points To Selector’s Bold Call

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After Operation Sindoor

After Lahore, Loud Blasts Heard In Sharafi Goth, Karachi, Claims Pakistani Media A Day After...

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

100 Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Reveals In All Party Meet

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India

Global Backing For Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity With India

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media