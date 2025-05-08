Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll with Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Sami's reply was reflective of his long-standing views: “I knew this long ago." His candid posts on social media continue to make waves, and this one went viral shortly after.

Adnan Sami, the renowned singer who made headlines for renouncing his dual citizenship and embracing Indian nationality in 2016, has never been shy about defending his decision. His choice has often been met with trolling, especially from those questioning his loyalty to India.

The latest wave of criticism came after the singer praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery following the successful Operation Sindoor. Sami, undeterred by online jibes, addressed the harshest remarks head-on, using social media to set the record straight.

Adnan Sami’s Bold Posts on Operation Sindoor

Sami’s social media activity took a more assertive turn after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting known terror hotspots in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The singer shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), writing “Jai Hind” in praise of the operation. He also posted a cryptic message, “Sindoor se tandoor tak,” further indicating his support for the military action.

However, not all reactions to his posts were supportive. One social media user questioned his motives, sarcastically asking, “Ye tweets kr k RSS walo se bachna Chahta hai? (Are you tweeting to protect yourself from the RSS?).” Sami wasted no time in delivering a blunt response: “Tum RSS ko bhool jaao…Tum Apni A** ko bachaao!!!”

Tum RSS ko bhool jaao…Tum Apni ASS ko bachaao!!! https://t.co/20tIjkSuxi — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 7, 2025

Sami Claps Back at Threats and Criticism

The online feud didn’t end there. Another user threatened to “tear him apart,” prompting Sami to reply with a photo that cleverly referenced Pakistan’s national color. The image showed a green-colored thread (symbolizing Pakistan) and a needle, with a caption saying, “Uss Waqt tak yeh meri taraf se Tohfa (I will gift them this – a sewing kit).”

Uss Waqt tak yeh meri taraf se Tohfa… https://t.co/h4OVXgqgFd pic.twitter.com/CSNf5Rr3iB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 7, 2025

This exchange added fuel to the fire, leading to more public support for Sami as he continued to respond firmly to his critics.

A Glimpse Into Sami’s Journey and Views

Sami’s journey from being born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother to becoming an Indian citizen in 2016 has shaped much of his public persona. Before Operation Sindoor, the singer recalled a conversation with Pakistanis he met during a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan. They expressed regret over their country’s situation, with one saying, “You are very lucky… You left Pakistan in good time… We hate our army… They have destroyed our country!!”

Sami’s reply was reflective of his long-standing views: “I knew this long ago.” His candid posts on social media continue to make waves, and this one went viral shortly after.

Operation Sindoor: A Critical Military Strike

Operation Sindoor was a significant military operation carried out by the Indian forces on May 7. At 1:44 AM, nine locations in Pakistan and PoK were struck, including the notorious terror hubs of Markaz Subhan Allah and the operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur. These sites had long been used to train and harbor terrorists, facilitating infiltration into India. The operation followed the deadly terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

