Azaan Sami, son of popular singer Adnan Sami, has unveiled his incredible weight loss pictures, which are impressing everyone on the internet. The 25-year-old Azaan was born to Adnan Sami and his first wife, Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993.

If you have seen Adnan Sami’s before and after weight loss pictures, then you should also check out incredible pictures of his son body transformation that will make you believe that he has achieved more than his father. Azaan, who launched his music album at the age of 25, is motivating everybody who is thinking to change their lives. He is very hard to recognise if compare his new pictures with older ones. It would not be a surprise if he makes Bollywood debut very soon. Azaan got married at 20 and became the father, a year after. His pictures can be a great inspiration for others as losing weight can bring change into your life.

Azaan, just like his father, too had to undergo strict training and also had to follow a strict diet to lose all the extra pounds.

