Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Renowned singer-composer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016 after giving up his Pakistani nationality, has shared a heartbreaking incident from his life. In an emotional conversation with India TV, the Padma Shri awardee recounted being denied a visa by Pakistan to attend his mother’s funeral in 2024.

Denied a Final Goodbye

Sami’s mother, Begum Naureen, passed away unexpectedly, despite having no major health issues.

Upon receiving the tragic news, Sami immediately contacted both Indian and Pakistani authorities, hoping to travel for her last rites.

“The Indian government was very understanding,” he recalled. “Maine yaha ki sarkaar se pucha main jana chahta hu toh apko koi objection to nahi. Unhone kaha, ‘Zahir hai, aapki maa ka inteqal hua hai, aapko zaroor jana chahiye’. Unki taraf se koi problem nahi tha.”

While India had no objections, Sami faced an unresponsive and ultimately negative response from Pakistan.

“Maine visa ke liye apply kiya, par unhone refuse kar diya. Maine kaha, ‘Meri maa ka inteqal hua hai’. Phir bhi unhone mana kar diya. Main nahi ja saka. Maine unka poora janaza WhatsApp ke video pe dekha,” he said with visible pain.

A Journey Beyond Borders

Born in London to a high-ranking Pakistani Air Force officer and diplomat, Sami’s decision to move to India was not made lightly.

In 2016, he officially adopted Indian citizenship, distancing himself from a turbulent political atmosphere in Pakistan.

Despite his roots and personal connections—including family members and his son—Sami felt compelled to chart a new path.

His move, however, was often speculated to be financially motivated. Addressing such claims, he clarified the real reasons behind his decision.

“I was fortunate to be born into a wealthy family. I left behind property worth crores in Pakistan and started from scratch in India,” he said.

Finding a New Home in Music

For Sami, the shift to India was as much about personal growth as it was about creative fulfillment.

“An artist longs for an audience. An artist’s nourishment is his audience. I received a lot of love in Pakistan, too, but everyone desires growth.”

His early work in India, including the timeless hit Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao with Asha Bhosle, won hearts and firmly established his musical presence.

Though his life straddles two nations, Sami’s journey reflects universal themes—grief, identity, and the pursuit of purpose.

His story stands as a reminder of the human cost that can lie beneath political barriers, even for a man known for bringing people together through his music.

