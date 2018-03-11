Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have flooded the social media with their oh-so-adorable chemistry. On Sunday, the love couple finally took some time off their busy schedules and could be seen spending quality time in their new home. Taking the fans with a sweet surprise, Anushka posted a heart-warming photo on her Instagram account where she could seen planting a kiss on Virat's cheek.

It’s time to rejoice as lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally taken some time off their busy schedules to spend quality time with each other. While Anushka was busy riding pillion for more than 10 hours in sweltering heat of Chanderi for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, Virat was busy making India proud with his winning streak against South Africa at the ODI and T20 series. On Sunday, Anushka Sharma took her fans with a sweet surprise as she posted a heart-warming picture on her Instagram with a cute couple emoji.

In the picture, Anushka can be seen kissing her hubby on his cheek while he is mesmerising the Virushka fans with his breathtaking eyes. Not just Anushka, Virat also shared a relaxing photo with his ‘one and only’ on his Instagram profile and captioned, “Chilling and how!.” Last week, Virat was also spotted with his wife’s parents at the special screening of Pari after which he revealed that the film has to be his wife’s best work ever. He tweeted: “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma”

After a sleeper success of Pari at the box office, the Bollywood diva has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in Chanderi. On her Instagram, she wrote, “Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal!” In the film, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor while Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an embroiderer. Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.

