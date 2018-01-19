Bollywood actor Asin has shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl on the occassion of her 2nd wedding anniversary. The actor tied the knot to Micromax co founder Rahul Sharma on January 19th, 2018. Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar had played the role of a cupid in their relationship and was also the first one to share an adorable image of her daughter in October 2017.

Bollywood actor Asin has shared the first glimpse of her baby girl on the occasion of her second marriage anniversary. The diva tied the knot to Micromax co founder Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. She captioned the adorable image; “#ARWedding #2years It’s the three of us now. Stepping into the third year.” Asin welcomed her baby girl in the world in October 2017. She announced the news with her fans and said, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

Rahul Sharma shared an image from their wedding on his Twitter handle. He said, “Today I celebrate the best decision I ever made #ARWedding #2yrs”. The entrepreneur had also wished his wife on her birthday and tweeted, “It’s your birthday and I got the most precious gift, the cutest yawns sparkly eyes! ThankYou for completing our world❤ #HappyBirthdayAsin.” The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar was the first one to share the image of the little one right after she born in October. Apart from being a co-actor and close friend Akshay had also played the role of a love cupid in between Rahul and Asin.

Today I celebrate the best decision I ever made #ARWedding #2yrs pic.twitter.com/gRM0luK9ZN — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) January 19, 2018

One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Although it has been long that Asin has made her appearance on the big screen, but she stays connected to her fans on her social media accounts. Fans from all around the world congratulated the couple and requested them to share more pictures of their little princess. Asin made her bollywood debut in Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan and later appeared in films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladhi 786.

Here are some of the images of the duo: