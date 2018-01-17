Race 3 actor Salman Khan shared an adorable post on Twitter where the entire team of Race 3 is posing with producer Ramesh Taurani on his birthday. Race 3 features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah and will hit the screens on Eid 2018.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 after the massive success of his previous film Tiger Zinda Hai .The actor, who is busy shooting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol for the film, shared an adorable post on Twitter on Ramesh Taurani’s birthday. Taurani is the producer of Race 3 and his birthday is on January 17 therefore the entire team got together to wish him a very happy birthday.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to share an extremely cute picture with the producer. “Wish you a very happy birthday @RameshTaurani,” Salman captioned the image. In the photo, we can the birthday boy being blown off like a candle by the entire star cast of Race 3. While Salman, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol are standing around him, Ramesh is sitting on a sofa with all smiles. Race 3 is the third installment of the Race franchise which was first released in 2008 and the second in the series hit the screens in 2013.

Wish you a very happy birthday @RameshTaurani . pic.twitter.com/KtQsCxRPP5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2018

While the first installment, directed by Abbas-Mastan, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu garnered positive reviews, Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone performed average at the box office. Now, with a new director on board and with an ensemble star cast including Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah, it would be interesting to see what will come out on the silver screen on Eid in 2018.