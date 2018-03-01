Bollywood actor Sunny Leone took her fans with a sweet surprise as she posted adorable photos on her Instagram with a toy alligator. While sharing the photos with her fans, the diva captioned that she has a Love-hate with the alligator. On the work front, Sunny is currently prepping for her Telugu debut with Veeramadevi and has also launched her own makeup line.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is currently gearing for her Telugu film debut in Veeramadevi, took to her Instagram account to share some adorable images from a latest photoshoot. From running in the wild to striking a pose with an alligator, Sunny took her fans with a sweet surprise in this photo. In one of the photos, Sunny can be seen making a funny face with toy alligator. She captioned, “Seriously! It’s a love-hate with this alligator. #SunnyLeone” In an another photo, she can be seen rebutting the same alligator as she cutely captioned, “Bad alligator!!”

On the work front, Sunny’s Veeramadevi will be released in four South Indian languages –Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with Hindi. The film was officially launched last month in Chennai where Sunny showed off her horse riding skills, that she especially learnt for the film. According to initial reports, the film will hit the screens by early next year, which will give ample time for the filmmakers to work on VFX and other special effects. Helmed by V C Vadivudaiyan and produced by Ponse Stephen, Sunny Leone has also been receiving training in sword-fighting and other related stunts from a special trainer based in Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview with a leading Telugu daily, Sunny Leone had earlier revealed, “After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V.C. Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am very happy to do a straight Telugu movie. I have a lot of my fans in south India, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.” Apart from this, the diva has also launched her own makeup line titled ‘Star Struck By Sunny Leone’, that was launched worldwide on March 15, 2018.

Here are some other photos from the photo-shoot:

