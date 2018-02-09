As Virushka will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together after getting married to each other, there have been sources say that the two will be together spending some quality time. Post their wedding the couple also organised two lavish receptions one in Mumbai and other in New Delhi. Virushka, which they are popularly called after their marriage, was showered with wonderful gifts from everyone, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their marriage.

No matter what! Anushka Sharma's marriage to Virat Kohli still remains the biggest highlight of 2017. After having a dream wedding with only closed friends and family members in Tuscany, the beautiful power couple went to South Africa for their honeymoon. Post their wedding the couple also organised two lavish receptions one in Mumbai and other in New Delhi. Virushka, which they are popularly called after their marriage, were showered with wonderful gifts from everyone, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their marriage.

Well after the marriage and having a ‘fiery’ honeymoon, Virat Kohli has returned back to his original love, cricket while Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘Pari’ and in the wrapping up of several other Bollywood projects. As Virushka will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together after getting married to each other, there have been sources say that the two will be together spending some quality time. However, we are not here discussing their Valentine’s Day plans but to share what the couple got from Anushka Sharma’s parents.

Just like any other in-laws, Anushka’s parents are very much found of Virat Kohli. As per reports, Anushka’s parents were recently at a book launch function of a poet. At the event, they got a book specially signed by the author, Tejaswini Divya Naik and later presented it to daughter Anushka and son-in-law Virat Kohli. The book is said to be filled with love poems. Addressing media post marriage, Virat Kohli had stated that ‘nothing has changed’. He said that he had gone for something more important but switching back to cricket was not difficult at all. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the beautiful gift by Anushka’s parents would surely add much glitter to their lover.