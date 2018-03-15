Priyanka Chopra gets a surprise visit from legendary actor Anupam Kher. Where Chopra is busy shooting for the upcoming third season of Quantico, Kher was also there to shoot in America. Kher took to Twitter to thank the actress for her warm and loving gesture whereas the diva responded him in the sweetest way. Both were last seen sharing the screen for The Anupam Kher Show.

Priyanka Chopra who is currently busy with the third season of her spy thriller show Quantico in New York City was surprised by the versatile actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday. The actor himself is shooting a TV Pilot in America. Kher shared three pictures on Twitter with the lady. They even took a selfie. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to let his fans know about the meeting, calling the diva ‘our ambassador abroad.’ “Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian, I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best,” wrote the legendary actor.

Chopra plays a role of Alex Parrish who is an agent in the show. The third series of the show is all set to hit the small screen on April 28, 2018. She is also gearing up for her another Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic in her kitty. To Anupam’s tweet, Priyanka Chopra responded, “Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere Desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can’t wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo,” she wrote.

Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best.👍🇮🇳 #IndianActor #OurAmbassadorAbroad pic.twitter.com/qT56R83xo3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 14, 2018

Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can’t wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo https://t.co/OSA2ANkm7P — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2018

