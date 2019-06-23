Actor Advait Kottary is currently all set to make his international debut by appearing in Television series Beecham House. The series is directed by UK Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. In the show, he will play the role of a crown prince, Sohrab of Alanur. The hardworking actor will also appear in Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal.

Television and Film actor Advait Kottary, who is known for appearing in web series Four More Shots Please, is gearing up for his international debut with UK Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s series Beecham House which will premiere today in the UK. Advait gained recognition for appearing Jaan -e-Jigar in a lead role in Dubai. Moreover, he will also share the screens with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Mission Mangal with costars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

Talking about Beecham House, it is a British historical period drama television series set in 1795. Advait revealed that he will play the role of Prince Sohrab, who is the crown prince of that era. The shoot of the series began in Jaipur and Delhi and felt like they were shooting in past. The tv series also features Tom Bateman, Lesly Nicol, Adil Ray, and Vaishali Majhara in lead roles.

In an interview, Advait also opened up about working with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. He said that it was truly an unreal experience. He revealed that despite of handling such a big show, the director gives complete freedom to everyone to perform. Starting from giving enough space to adjust to making everyone understand their roles, every actor should be blessed to work with Gurinder Chadha.

Moreover, he also revealed that his first love has always been theatres. He also wishes to start with his own chat show which centralizes on men’s issues.

