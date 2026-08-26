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Home > Entertainment News > Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who has recently gained wider attention for Dhurandhar, shared pictures from a Shiva puja with her husband, Saajz, during Sawan. The post drew both support and criticism online, reviving conversations around the singer’s personal faith and public life.

Afsana Khan (Photo:X)
Afsana Khan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 21:11 IST

Afsana Khan is once again in the spotlight, but this time her music is not the reason. The Punjabi singer recently shared pictures of herself performing Shivling puja and Rudrabhishek with her husband, singer-producer Saajz Sharma, during the holy month of Sawan. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Afsana wrote, “Meri taakat mera Mahadev hai”, describing Lord Shiva as her source of strength. The post quickly attracted attention, with fans and fellow celebrities leaving supportive messages.

However, the pictures also triggered an unwanted wave of online trolling, with some users questioning her religious identity and even making personal remarks about her family. The singer herself has not appeared to respond to the criticism.

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Afsana Khan’s Mahakal Visit Had Already Made Headlines

This is not the first time Afsana’s devotion to Mahadev has become a talking point. In July, she visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with Saajz, where the couple offered prayers and participated in the temple rituals. Photographs from the visit also attracted a mixed response online, with some social media users questioning her reasons for visiting the temple.

Afsana comes from a Muslim family in Punjab, while her husband Saajz is Hindu. The couple married in February 2022 after dating for several years. Their interfaith marriage has previously been discussed in the public domain.

Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

From ‘Titliyaan’ To Bigg Boss And Dhurandhar

Afsana first became widely known in the Punjabi music scene before reaching a much larger television audience with Bigg Boss 15. Her popularity grew further through songs such as Titliyaan Warga, while her work in Hindi cinema has recently brought her renewed attention. Her song “Naal Nachna” from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has added another major credit to her growing Hindi film portfolio.

Her latest post, meanwhile, has opened up a different conversation, one about whether a celebrity’s personal expression of faith should become a matter of public judgment. For Afsana, the message accompanying her pictures was considerably simpler: Mahadev remains her strength.

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Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

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Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

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Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

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Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?
Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?
Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?
Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

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