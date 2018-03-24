Khichdi is all set to make a come back to small screen. An hour-long episode will go on air from April 14. The show will have its original cast that is Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar. After 12 years of wait, they are all set to entertain us. So are you ready?

And the much awaited classic television show which gained a lot of limelight is all set to make a come back after 12 years. After Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi will return to the small screen on April 14. An hour-long episode will go on air on Saturdays and Sundays. The show will have its original cast, from Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan to Rajesh Kumar, it will surely be fun to watch the show after years.

In an interview with the DNA, the producer of Khichdi, JD Majethia was quoted saying, “I believe that IPL will bring in a new audience for my show. Cricket and comedy can co-exist. Whenever there is a break in the match or it gets boring, people like to tune in to comedy shows. I know usually there is a drop of 10-15 percent during IPL, but since we are on the same network that will telecast the matches, it will work for us.” Starplus took to Instagram to share the promo of the show with a caption, “Riding on waves of stupidity, they’re coming to drown you in laughter. #Khichdi, sets sail from 14th April at 8 pm only on STAR PLUS. #KhichdiOnStarPlus #ParekhFamily #Praful #Hansa #Babuji #Himanshu”

He added, “The Parekhs have shifted into a new house and they are in trouble. That is the premise of the show and it will have some known names from the television world like Renuka Shahane and Deepshikha Nagpal making walk-in appearances in every episode. Khichdi has a great brand recall value. While Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai had more loyal viewers, Khichdi was watched by a large number of audience. Even a film was made based on it and people loved it. Whenever the film is aired on TV, it does well. So, these are all the advantages we have and I think it will work well for us.”

