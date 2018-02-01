Living legend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming movies Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out, on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he will be leaving the micro-blogging site as Twitter has reduced the number of his followers.

Superstar and living legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has not only impressed us with his phenomenal acting skills in all these years but also with his humorous, active and witty presence on micro-blogging site Twitter. Since a very long time, Amitabh Bachchan has been extremely active on Twitter and has been sharing some very useful and inspiring content for his followers. However, in a recent tweet, the megastar has announced that he will be leaving Twitter. He shared a picture from his film Hum where he is choking a bad guy, which almost went perfectly with the context of the words he wrote.

Amitabh wrote, “T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !!” Well, with that tweet, the 2599 days long friendship between the app and the actor came to an end. In case you did not know, the number that the actor begins his tweets with denotes the number of days he has been on Twitter. In this case, it was 2599 days.

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will also feature Aamir Khan. Big B will also be seen in Umesh Shukla directed 102 Not out, which is a comedy-drama movie, in which Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of 102 years old man and Rishi Kapoor as his son wants Amitabh’s name in Genes Book of the world record.