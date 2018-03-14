Get ready to witness Amitabh Bachchan doing action sequences after a long time in his much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan. Talking to the media at a press conference, Aamir Khan spoke about Big B's health and revealed that the actor has a problem in his back and shoulder as he has a lot of action sequences in the film. He further added that the audience will get to see the 75-year-old actor doing action after a long time. Thus, it is a challenging film for him.

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, spoke about his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that the megastar has a lot of action sequences in his upcoming film and the audiences will get to see him doing action after a long time. Addressing Big B’s health at a press conference in Mumbai, Aamir said, “I shot with him last night. He has problem in the back and shoulder as he has a lot of action sequences in the film. After a long time, audience will get to see him doing action. So definitely it is a challenging film for him. But he is coping up well.”

“There are times when you have physical problems. He has injury on the shoulder and back. Day before yesterday he had lot of problem but he is better now,” the actor added. Talking about the special moment when the 75-year-old gave his birthday wishes to Aamir, he said, “I was so much lost while shooting that I forgot the time. Suddenly his booming voice came on the mic and he wished me in front of everyone. I was happy. I was wishing he should wish me first and he did.”

When the superstar was earlier asked by a leading daily about his experience of working with Amitabh, he said, “Working with Mr Bachchan was my dream and I’m really happy that I’m living it right now. I’m like a child in a toy shop and he is a complete joy to work with. His ability as an actor, his concentration, the effort that he puts in, his focus towards his work and above all, the kind of person he is, all this makes it a very enriching and memorable experience for me. So, it’s a dream come true.”

