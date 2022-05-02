Payal Rohatgi, a Lock Upp competitor, recently revealed on the show that she struggled with drinking and suicidal thoughts following her Bigg Boss appearance. Payal Rohatgi appeared alongside Rahul Mahajan, Monica Bedi, Sanjay Nirupam, Sambhavana Seth, winner Ashutosh Kaushik, and others on the second season of the reality TV show. Payal, who was rumored to be romantically engaged with Rahul, has recently stated, without naming anyone, that the show’s love angle was damaging to her.

Kangana Ranaut, the anchor of Lock Upp, has given Payal the option of sharing her secret in order to avoid eviction in the most recent episode. Payal then went on to say, “Bigg Boss season 2 was my most recent reality show, and I was depicted in a terrible light there as well. There was a romantic aspect to it that was quite damaging to my personal life. I became renowned after that show, but in a terrible way. They used to assume I was a sidekick because someone on the show once said, “kabhi man kare to pizza khaao, kabhi man kare to pav bhaji khaao (do whatever you want).” I grew up to be one of those people.”

She went on to say, “I became highly reliant on alcohol. I used to drink nonstop for around 48 hours. I used to be an alcoholic. My mother was unaware that my father and I were divorced. In those months, I drank so much alcohol that I couldn’t tell whether it was day or night. I used to be on prescription drugs and smoked, and all I wanted to do was pray to God that if I met a nice boy, I would give up everything. I was so drunk, I was suicidal, and I tried to cut my hands because I was living alone at the time. That’s why, since Sangram entered my life, I’ve had no friends.”

Payal remembers spending a few months in rehab around that period, and said she is still triggered when she sees drug compounds, or even cough syrup. She remembered making a phone call to her father at the moment, and she stated, “‘I need you back, please return, I’m having a nervous breakdown,’ I pleaded. I don’t want to pass away. I want to live, but I’m powerless to do so.'” She went on to say that she doesn’t want to be referred to as a vamp or a villain in Lock Upp, and that she feels horrible when she is.