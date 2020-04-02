Due to the coronavirus outbreak, not just the economic status but the entire country is mentally and physically disturbed with the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India with the death toll. The government has announced a complete lockdown by shutting down every mall, organization, gym, and shop. Not just this, the shooting of all films, daily soaps, and web shows has also been canceled to avoid the transmission of coronavirus.

Now, to entertain the audience, Starplus is all set to telecast all its Hotstar originals on the television to keep their viewers entertained. Meanwhile, Zee Tv will be re-running all the shows and web series of Zee5. Further, it has also collaborated with Ekta Kapoor as ALTBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain featuring Mona Singh and Ronit Roy with Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer Baarish will also be telecasted.

Now as per the recent development, after bringing back shows like Aahat, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, Sony Entertainment Television will also bring investigation series CID which brought the channel in limelight. So to all those who are a fan of investigative serials and like ACP Pradyuman, Fredricks and Abhijeet, get ready to experience it again.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 star Karishma Tanna serves tea to her building staff

Not just this, Starplus popular mythological show Mahabharat, Zee Tv’s most loved drama show Kasamh Se and Brahmarakshas will also be rerun to entertain the audience sitting at homes. Reports also reveal that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon be back with fresh episodes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App