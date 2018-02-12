According to reports, China's popular mobile brand Vivo is likely to have its brand ambassador changed. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh might face each other in competition as both of them are quite popular among fans. However, the tilt of power might go Aamir's way as he is not just popular in India but also a much-loved face in China as well.

After Padmaavat, a series of mega projects are waiting for Ranveer Singh. The actor has once again proved that he is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Talking about talented actors, Aamir Khan is one of the other prominent names in the category. Well, both of the actors are also reported to be getting several good endorsements, and one of them might lose a big endorsement to other. According to reports, mobile brand, Vivo is likely to have its brand ambassador got changed.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh used to endorse the product, as he has a crazy fan base, and some of them even buy the products that he endorses. In a recent report, the mobile brand is most likely to drop its brand ambassador. Ranveer Singh is most likely to be exchanged with Dangal star Aamir Khan. After the success of Secret Superstar, Dangal, and PK, Aamir Khan was approached to be the brand ambassador for the mobile brand. The popularity of PK star in China has become the reason for Ranveer Singh’s replacement. According to reports, mobile brand, Vivo is likely to have its brand ambassador got changed.

A few days back, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan were reported to appear together for a commercial. Thus, there are possibilities that the stars might collaborate for Vivo as both of the stars have a huge fan base among people across the globe. Coming back to movies, Aamir Khan is busy wrapping up his upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan, while Ranveer Singh was seen working really hard on the sets of Gully Boy. For Bollywood fans, the current year has a lot of surprises waiting for them.