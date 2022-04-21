While Akshay Kumar has apologised for his appearance in a Vimal tobacco ad, fellow brand ambassador Ajay Devgn has announced his intention, calling it a "personal decision."

Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans on Thursday for joining on as a brand ambassador for a tobacco company. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who are already Vimal ambassadors, Akshay has participated in an ad for the brand. Fans chastised Akshay over the move, considering the star has previously pushed fitness and good lifestyle. Ajay Devgn stated his own stance on the issue.

Vimal and Ajay had been associated for a long time. Last year, Shah Rukh joined as a brand ambassador, and the two appeared in an advertisement together. Last week, the two were seen together again, this time teasing Akshay’s arrival. A few days later, a follow-up commercial starring Akshay Kumar aired.

Ajay was asked about the brand sponsorship during recent promotions for his forthcoming film Runway 34. According to a post on IndianExpress.com, Ajay added, “It’s a personal decision. When you do something, you become aware of the potential for harm. Some substances are dangerous, while others are not.”

Ajay continued, “I was doing elaichi and would say it without naming it since I didn’t want to advertise it. More than commercials, I believe that if certain items are so terrible, they should not be marketed.”