After Akshay Kumar, it seems that Tiger Shroff has taken up the Bottle Cap Challenge. Recently, the Baaghi actor shared a video nailing the challenge like a boss. Moreover, the actor performed it with a small twist. Watch the video here–

It seems that Bollywood actors love to take challenges and end up making a trend on the Internet. Currently, the challenge which is garnering attention on social media is the Bottle Cap Challenge. The challenge became viral in Bollywood when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took the challenge. Some hours back, the actor shared a video in which he uncapped the bottle with his kick without making it fall. It seems that after Akshay Kumar, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has taken the challenge.

Recently, Tiger shared the video performing the challenge and has nailed it completely. Further, the actor has given his own twist. By making it more difficult, Tiger Shroff has performed the same task with a blindfold. In the video, Tiger Shroff uncapped the bottle without making it fall.

Just like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff is also known for his action-packed performance in his films and is counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry. Check out the recent video here:

Talking about the challenge, the reports reveal that the challenge originated on June 25 and was first performed by Taekwondo instructor–fighter Farabi Davletchin. But the challenge actually got viral after martial artist Max Holloway performed it. On the work front, Tiger Shroff last appeared in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Moreover, the actor is currently preparing for the second instalment of Baaghi with Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App