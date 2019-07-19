As per the recent buzz, Jacqueline Fernandez is planning to launch her own channel same like Alia Bhatt has done some days back. Jacqueline is among the most stylish actors and leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her talent.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is among the hottest actors who love to step out of her comfort zone and fulfil the expectations of her fans completely. The actor is not just known for her acting skills, she has also captured attention for her item songs in films. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Drive with costar Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, the reports revealed that the actor is all set to follow the footsteps of Alia Bhatt and will soon launch her own streaming channel. It is expected that the actor will upload her own videos which will centre around fitness, beauty, yoga, gym routine and travel diaries. Recently, the actor has touched 30 million followers on Instagram and further wants to make her family big with her own streaming platform.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez also opened up about the delay in her upcoming film Drive. She revealed in a small interview that due to the excessive work of visual effects in the film, it is taking a little longer time. She further said that the film will serve as a perfect entertainer as it has everything starting from cars to action. Moreover, Sushant Singh Rajput is in his full form.

Jacqueline Fernandez began with her Bollywood career without any training or course. She first began with the film Aladin in 2009 and garnered several awards for her performance. Also known as Jacq of hearts, Jacqueline has well proved herself in every role she plays on-screen. Some of her hit films include– Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2, Dishoom, Baaghi 2, Roy and Baaghi 2.

