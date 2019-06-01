Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently recorded for her portion in the song Tu Desh Mera, which is a tribute to all those soldiers who lost their lives in Pulawama attack in February. The song will also feature 14 more artists including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood glam doll Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently joined the league of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan in paying the tribute to all the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack in February. Recently, reports revealed that the actor has recorded a tribute song titled Tu Desh Mera. The four-minute song also features Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan.

The song is promoted by Happy Productions India and in all features 14 members. Abhishek Mishra of Happy Productions India recently expressed his emotions on Twitter and quoted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also supported this tribute and has recently shot for the song.

Pulwama attack was one of the life-threatening attacks in the Kashmir where 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) lost their lives. The attack took place on February 14 and left the complete nation in a shocking state.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is counted amongst the most stunning actors of the industry and never misses a chance of dazzling well on-screens. The actor also appeared at the Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai appeared in a silver off-shoulder gown with stylish hairdo. With apt makeup and utmost grace, the actor looked alluring.

Commendable work has been done by @SrBachchan, @aamir_khan and #RanbirKapoor for the tribute song #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Martyrs of Pulwama. We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sw6MpDP05b — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 18, 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in the film Fanne Khan with Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The hardworking actor will next appear in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film. Reports also revealed that the actor might also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saahir Ludhianvi. The actor commenced with her acting career by appearing in Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. Post to which she also appeared in Hindi film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar and many more.

