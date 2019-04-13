Actor Amy Jackson, who recently announced her pregnancy, is enjoying some time off with her fiance George Panayiotou. In one of the videos going viral on social media, Amy can be seen playing golf in a bikini. The actor was recently seen in the blockbuster film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.

Amy Jackson is making the most out of her new phase in life. As the actor preps to embrace motherhood, Amy is making everyone’s hearts flutter by flaunting her baby bump. Taking some time off her busy schedule, she is currently spending quality time her fiance George Panayiotou and the updates from their latest vacation are worth a watch.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Amy can be seen looking ravishing while playing golf in a black bikini paired with a white shirt and a fedora hat. The video is the testament of the fact that Amy is going to be one of the hottest moms in town. She also shared a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram account that is making everyone go weak in the knees.

Annoucing her pregnancy last month, Amy wrote on her Instagram profile that she has been waiting to shout it from roof tops but she was waiting for a perfect time and what could it better than Mother’s Day. Expressing her love for her little love, Amy said that it is the purest and most honest one. In an interaction with a magazine, Amy said that the pregnancy was totally unplanned but they are ready it. She added that one cannot plan something perfectly but they are in a good place and excited to be parents.

Having worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry, Amy made her debut with the film Madrasapattinam. In Bollywood, the actor has featured in films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali and Tutak Tutak Tutiya. She was last seen in the blockbuster film 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Made on a budget of Rs 543 crore, 2.0 emerged as the highest grossing film in India and the sixth highest grossing Indian film worldwide.

