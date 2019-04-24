PT Usha biopic: Katrina Kaif, who is currently gearing up for her film Bharat, is in talks to play athlete PT Usha on the big screen. If Katrina agrees to do the film, it will mark the first biopic of her career. According to the latest reports, Revathy S Varma will be directing the film and AR Rahman will give the soundtrack.

PT Usha biopic: Biopics are currently in vogue in Bollywood, especially when it comes to sports personalities. In the recent past, we have films like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Soorma and many more that revolved around eminent sports stars. Looking at the interest among cinephiles for films that bring real life stories on the big screen, latest reports suggest a film on P. T Usha is underway and Katrina Kaif is likely to play the role of legendary Indian athlete.

Reports say that Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for PT Usha biopic. The film was offered to her even before she played Mary Kom on-screen but she could not give her nod to the project due to prior professional commitments. Revathy S Varma, who has previously helmed Tamil and Malayalam films, will be reportedly directing the film and is currently in talks with Katrina for the film.

Not just this, speculation is also rife that the makers of the film will be aiming for a multi-lingual release in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada while A R Rahman will give the soundtrack for the film. If the film manages to take shape on celluloid with Katrina Kaif as the lead, it might prove to be a career-defining film for her and solidify her position as a versatile actor.

However, at the moment, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and many more. Slated for a release on Eid, 2019, the trailer of Bharat released earlier this week and received a positive review from all quarters. With this, she has also been roped for Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies, the film will release on Eid 2020 and clash with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah.

