After Bhula Dena song, Shehnaaz Gill might appear with Tony Kakkar in his next music video. Read the details here—

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill left no chance of painting the town red with their new song Bhula Dena. The song released a day back and has garnered 22 million views and is already trending on YouTube. Composed by Darshan Raval, the song takes you through different rides starting from happiness, excitement, sorrow, peace, and emotions. Both of them showcased that when love starts giving pain it is time to let it go.

Moreover, the makers have also left no stone unturned to use flashbacks and different effects in underwater scenes to make it even more interesting. Further, Shehnaaz Gill’s fun-loving attitude and Sidharth Shukla’s love and affection in the video, makes it a must-watch. Recently, reports revealed that after Bhula Dena, Shehnaaz Gill might appear with Tony Kakkar in his next song.

Further, some days back, Tony Kakkar also shared a TikTik video with Shehnaaz Gill which hinted that the duo might collaborate in the future. Further, there are also reports that Mahira Sharma might also collaborate with Sidharth Shukla for their next music video, however, there is no official confirmation regarding their collaboration.

On the professional front, after Bhula Dena, Sidharth Shukla might also appear in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 4 and will appear in the role of Rashami Desai’s love interest. Overall, it will be very exciting to see how Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will reunite after Dil Se Dil Tak.

Watch Bhula Dena music video here—

