After a successful run of Big Boss Season 11 on Indian Television, Salman Khan is all set to charm the audiences with a brand new season of popular game show Dus Ka Dum on Sony Tv. Bollywood’s Tiger Salman will be shooting for the promo on this Friday, which will hit the screens in the coming week. However, the show will not be launched before June, as the makers currently want to focus on the Kapil Sharma’s new comedy show. Since Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming films Race 3 and Bharat, the show makers will have ample time to work on the creatives for the game show.

In a conversation with Indian Express, a source revealed, “Salman will be shooting for the promo on February 9. This will be a basic announcement followed by the calls for auditions. The makers and channels have worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Danish Khan, EVP, Business Head of Sony Tv had earlier said in a statement, “I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you’re asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum… (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum?” He added, “We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers.”

Dus Ka Dum is an indianised version of popular international game show ‘Power of 10’. The show allows the contestants a chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by trying to correctly guess the survey’s results.