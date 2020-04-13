After entertaining their fans in Bigg Boss season 13, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma are likely to collaborate again for Nach Baliye 10. Read the details here—

This won’t be wrong to say that Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 13 was among the most successful seasons till now. The show performed quite well in terms of TRP and later also got extended for a month due to the same reason. Thanks to the interesting contestants, their arising controversies, fights, arguments, love angles and flips which made the show hit the right chord of the audience. Though in all 13 contestants with many wild-cards took entry but the highlight of the show were three Jodi’s Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma which are still garnering attention even after the show has got over.

As per the recent reports, these three Jodi’s have been offered another reality show which is produced by Salman Khan. Yes, you guessed it right, to spell the same magic on the screens again, these three jodis will be next seen in Nach Baliye season 10. Nach Baliye is among the most loved reality dance shows where the tv actors participate as contestants with their partners.

Though, there is no official confirmation, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be a treat to all the Bigg Boss fans as the three favorite jodi’s will be back to entertain them on their Television screens with a new show. Further, these Jodi’s have already done their first professional assignments together after coming out of Bigg Boss in the form of music videos.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Jennifer Winget misses her traditional gathering of friends, family and food on Easter, shares throwback photos

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborated for Darshan Kumar’s song Bhula Dunga which has set the Internet on fire since the day it has released. Post to which, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also came together for Kalla Sohna song sung by Neha Kakkar and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also collaborated for Baarish. Further, if these reports are true, the show could also get delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App