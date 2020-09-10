The security has been beefed up outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra.The ‘Panga’ actress has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police.

In the morning, Rangoli Chandel, the sister of Ranaut, was also spotted outside the demolished office in Bandra. This property was razed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday.Later, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the Mumbai property of Kangana Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.Yesterday, the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actress took to Twitter to state “my Mumbai is POK now” and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.

According to sources, the actress is likely to visit her her Pali Hill property on Thursday.On her return to Mumbai, she had criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying his “ego will be destroyed” the way her Bandra home was demolished.

Distancing himself and his party from the demolition work at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the demolition was a matter of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena was not concerned with it.Talking to media, Raut said, “Demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office is the matter of BMC and it doesn’t concern Shiv Sena. You should talk to the BMC commissioner or Mayor regarding the matter.“

When asked about his recent altercation with the Manikarnika actress, Raut said the matter is over for him.Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

