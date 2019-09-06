Shah Rukh Khan signs two new films: The Shah Rukh magic to be back with his 2 new upcoming films for 2020. As per the reports, the films are to be developed under Yash Raj Films directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

After box office failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan signs two new films

Shah Rukh Khan signs two new films: Bollywood ka Badshah Shahrukh Khan is back with his pixie dust for 2020 and signed 2 new upcoming projects after tasting failure at the box office with the film Zero. Though 2019 didn’t bring much luck to Shah Rukh as his films like Dilwale and Jab Harry Met Sejal also tumbled down at the box office and failed to impress his fans.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh for the year 2020 and signed two big-budget films directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who earlier directed Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh’s upcoming projects to collaborate under Yash Raj Films and the shoot will soon start in early 2020.

Meanwhile, talking about this year 2019 where Bollywood megastars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh, failed to impress their fans with their films like Thugs of Hindostan, Race 3 and Zero. However, by looking at the success rate of 2019, it is not necessary that every movie featuring a superstar has to run successfully at the box office.

It seems like the era of film industry is changing as the films like Padman, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badla, Article 15, Gully Boy, Kesari, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Batla House, Mission Mangal has performed well at the box office, hence showcases that time is changing as people are much more interested to watch movies with a good script rather than just only star dum.

