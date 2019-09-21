Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most adorable couples of the industry. It seems that the duo has something else in their mind as reportedly, the couple has rejected many film offers from various producers of featuring together. Read the details here–

Rather it is playing phenomenal roles on-screens or giving fashion goals, Alia Bhatt is one such actor who masters the talent of spreading her magic and leaves no chance of conquering hearts with her talent. Though Karan Johar introduced her in the industry seven years back, today, every director wants to work with the allrounder watching her versatility and talent.

Moreover, since the time Alia Bhatt has made her relationship public with Ranbir Kapoor, both of them leaves no chance of creating a buzz on social media with their PDA. Together the couple has also signed a film titled Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. While everyone on social media as well as there fans are crazy about the first collaboration, it seems that both Alia and Ranbir are ought to do something else.

Recently, reports reveal that after the announcement of Brahmastra, many producers and directors have approached the duo for appearing together in films but both of them have rejected all such offers. It is said that the reason for denying all such offers might be related to Brahmastra. Reports reveal that Alia and Ranbir first want to see the reaction of the audience in Brahmastra, so until then they would not take up any new project.

Talking about Brahmastra, it is a first planed trilogy and narrates the story of a superhero –Shive played by Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna also appear in the film. The team of the film launched the first logo of the film in Varanasi some months back and the film will hit the theatres next year in summers.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. After Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also appear in Karan Johar’s Takht, which is a period-drama and features Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Post to this, Alia Bhatt will also appear SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

