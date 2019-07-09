Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently snapped outside Chehre producer Anand Pandit's office. In a chirpy mood, talking to each in the same car, it seems both of them are planning for their second collaboration after Brahmastra. Check out the pictures here–

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most adorable couples of the industry. The duo never shies away in making public appearances together and leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Starting from attending award functions to film shoots, Ranbir and Alia are one the cutest of all. A few days back, the duo also went for a small holiday to spend some family time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York.

Recently, the couple was snapped outside Chahre producer Anand Pandit’s office. Dressed in casuals and chirpy mood, both of them arrived in the same car. It seems that after Brahmastra, the duo is planning for another project together which will serve as their second collaboration with each other.

Currently, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on a small break from the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The film is first planned trilogy which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the screens this year in December but due to the additional work of visual effects, the film will now release in mid of 2020.

Take a look at the pictures–

After completing Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will then shoot for her upcoming film Sadak 2 which is helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt with costars Pooja Bedi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. After Sadak 2, the hardworking diva will then proceed for the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Inshallah which Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

