after Cannes 2019 Priyanka Chopra is in Ethiopia as Goodwill Ambassador. She is in Ethiopia for the program aimed at empowering girls and boys. she shared a series of picture and videos have gone viral on social media

After her glorious and glamorous look at Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra is currently In Ethiopia as Goodwill Ambassador. She is in Ethiopia for a program aimed at empowering girls and boys. Priyanka Chopra also met Ethiopian President Sahle-work Zawde and their photos and videos have gone viral on the Internet.

After slaying at Cannes 2019, Global icon Priyanka Chopra is now in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa for the tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill ambassador. Sharing a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram account, the international actor gave glimpses into her tour, where many of the other things she also met with local school kids and interacted with them.

Priyanka even had the honour to meet the first female president of the country Sahle-Work Zawde. In Ethiopia, primary school enrollment between 2000 and 2017 has tripled. This is because of the Ethiopian government’s investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country, but there is still so much work to do because of 50% of children attending school drop out by grade 8.

Because of poverty, children are responsible for more than just learning, like caring for other siblings, walking miles to collect water.

Priyanka Chopra who is keen to experience the culture of different countries also tried the traditional Ethiopian dance. The Actress shared a video of her dancing on Ethiopian beats and captioned it “dance is a part of Ethiopian culture, Ethiopia is extremely rich in culture.”

Priyanka Chopra is not only the desi girl of Bollywood but she is also a global icon. PeeCee got hitched to American singer-actor Nick Jonas last year and they had a fairytale wedding in Jodhpur. After starring in American show Quantico, Priyanka Chopra featured in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App