After Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut Returns To Horror With Scary Picture; Rana Daggubati Backs Ravi Babu’s Hindi Debut

Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the horror genre with a new film titled Scary Picture, which will be produced by actor-filmmaker Rana Daggubati. The project was announced by Rana at HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi, where he also revealed that Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu will direct the film. It will mark Ravi’s first Hindi feature.

Kangana subsequently brought attention to the announcement by reposting a video about the project on her Instagram account on Sunday. However, Rana’s production house had not issued a separate official announcement at the time of the initial report.

What Did Rana Daggubati Reveal About Scary Picture?

Rana made the announcement during HorrorCon India, which was held in New Delhi as part of its Halloween celebrations. He described Scary Picture as a horror film and introduced Ravi Babu as the director.\ Speaking at the event, Rana said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature.”

He added that the title was being announced at the event for the first time and that the project had not been presented to the Hindi press before the announcement. The makers have not yet shared further details about the film, including its storyline, supporting cast, production schedule or expected release date.

Kangana Ranaut’s Return To Horror After Chandramukhi 2

Kangana was last seen in the horror genre in the 2023 Tamil movie “Chandramukhi 2” by director P. Vasu. In this horror-comedy, she took up the role of the title character along with Raghava Lawrence. In the Hindi language horror film, Kangana’s last film was “Raaz: The Mystery Continues,” released in 2009. This film by director Mohit Suri had Kangana along with Emraan Hashmi and Adhyayan Suman.

In “Scary Picture,” Kangana will be working in another horror film, this time being directed by a director making his first entry into Hindi movies and backed by Rana Daggubati.

Who Is Ravi Babu, The Director Of Scary Picture?

Ravi Babu is a Telugu actor and director who is known for his ventures into various genres of filmmaking. He is the son of late Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao. He started working as an actor in 1998 and as a director in 2002. As a director, some of the movies he has made include Adhugo in 2018 which is a film featuring a piglet as the protagonist. He has also been involved in making thrillers and horror movies as a director. Some of his recent works include Razor, but he is also seen in the movie Coffee with a Killer.

Rana’s announcement of Scary Picture means the involvement of Ravi Babu in the world of Hindi cinema as a feature film director. The association of Ravi Babu with Kangana and Rana is one of the most important factors that make the film project an interesting one to watch out for. For the time being, the announcement has revealed some of the basic facts of the film.

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