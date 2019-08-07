Deepika Padukone has recently finished shooting for her film Chhapaak, where she portrayed the role of an acid-attack survivor and went de-glam to get into the skin of the character. As per a recent viral picture of the actor, Deepika Padukone has undergone through a make-over and it is expected that Deepika Padukone is preparing for next film with Ranbir Kapoor.

After de-glam avatar for Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone goes through make-over for her next?

After a long break for her wedding, Deepika Padukone is all set to impress her fans again with her talent and skills. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, where she will portray the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. In the film, Deepika will share the screens for the first time with Vikrant Massey, who appears as Laxmi’s husband. To get into the skin of the character, Deepika Padukone went for a de-glam avatar, which astonished her fans completely.

It seems that after her de-glam look, Deepika is back in her glamorous form and is gearing up for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor. As per the recent buzz, Deepika Padukone has undergone through a small make-over as per a recent viral picture on social media. In the picture, the hottie can be seen with a new hair color, which is suiting her well.

Recently, there were reports that Deepika Padukone will share the screens yet again with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same. Meanwhile, Chhappak is among the highly anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

[PIC] Deepika Padukone post her hair colouring today ❣ pic.twitter.com/zGZivHIr5t — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) August 6, 2019

Currently, Deepika Padukone is busy with the shooting of her next film 83. The film is a sports drama which narrates about India’s victory in Cricket World Cup 1983. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, former captain of the Indian cricket team of that time and Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the film. The much-awaited film is directed by Kabir Khan and will release on April 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have together worked in three films– Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most cutest duo, who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals.

