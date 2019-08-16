Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated film Dabangg 3. Reports reveal that after completing the shoots of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will gear up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah and reality show Bigg Boss.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of entertaining the fans with versatile roles and innovative storylines. Currently, the hardworking actor is busy with the shooting schedules of his lined up films. Salman Khan started shooting for Dabangg 3 a few months back and is currently in Jaipur completing the shoots. Reports reveal that the actor along with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar will shoot for a few days in Jaipur and will wrap up the shoot soon.

Reports reveal that Salman Khan has begun shooting for the Jaipur schedule on Independence Day and will reportedly take a break and will head to the US. After a small trip, Salman Khan will return Mumbai and will begin with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The hardworking actor will then juggle between the shoots of the top-rated reality show–Bigg Boss and Inshallah.

A source close to the makers revealed that the Jaipur schedule for Dabangg 3 is an outdoor schedule which will showcase the monuments of Jaipur and Bosco. Talking about Inshallah, the shoot for the much-awaited film will begin in September. Earlier, the shoot was supposed to begin in the mid of August but due to ongoing commitments of the actor, the schedule got delayed. In all, Inshallah will complete in 100 days just like other Salman Khan films. For Inshallah, Salman Khan and Sanjay will collaborate after two decades and will serve as the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

Talking about Bigg Boss, reports revealed that Salman Khan will shoot for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss in Mumbai instead of Lonavala. Moreover, this year, the season will be much more interesting as it is related to youth.

