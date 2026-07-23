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Home > Entertainment News > After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

Following days of online backlash and posters plastered across the FTII campus questioning his silence, actor and institute chairman R. Madhavan released a detailed statement addressing the ongoing NEET paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar.

R Madhavan, Image Credits- Instagram
R Madhavan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 19:37 IST

Renowned actor and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) President R. Madhavan has finally broken his silence on the student protests at Jantar Mantar over the irregularities in the NEET examination. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a long story about a “fair, transparent, and merit-based” education system while appealing to the government for swift action against the responsible.

Madhvan’s statement came after a long week of public criticism from the protesting students, especially from the FTII. The students openly called out the chairman for remaining silent while big names Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many more openly came in the support of the students. The internet went ahead and labelled him “gayab” and memes of the same being posted on his office door were all over the internet.

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What Did R. Madhavan Say in His Statement?

The letter by Madhavan started with an admission of the frustration experienced by young hopefuls and parents in India as a result of the leakage of exam papers. He pointed out that leaking of exam papers is a practice that undermines the trust of the public in the administrative system. Education should engender trust and offer equality of opportunities and not cause anxiety among students regarding their future.

After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

“Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit… Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families.”R. Madhavan via Instagram

In regard to accountability, Madhavan advised the government to make sure that every person who was responsible for the leakages gets punished. He is hopeful that appropriate action will be taken to uphold academic integrity. While commending the determination of students who were trying to change the system, he advised them to watch out for any attempt by other parties to undermine their main aim.

How Are Netizens and Protesters Reacting to the Note?

The response to the awaited reaction of Madhavan was sharply divided on social networking sites. The followers were pleased with his calm demand for a legal approach and some reforms, perceiving the demand as the right response coming from an institutional representative.

On the other hand, a few student organizations that took part in protests and social networking opponents called the note a well-rehearsed PR campaign. This is because even though the demand demonstrated overall sympathy, it did not mention anything about the actions taken by the police on marchers during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ rally.

What Lies Ahead for the Student Movement?

The demonstrations at Jantar Mantar have reached a critical juncture. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the fast-track courts for swift legal action, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda recently signalled a readiness for open dialogue.

As negotiations open between student representatives and government officials, statements from major cultural figures like Madhavan continue to keep public attention firmly focused on the demand for complete examination transparency.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Postponed? Report Claims Makers Delay Release To Avoid Box Office Clash

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After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

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After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest
After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest
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