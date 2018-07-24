Deepika Padukone took to her official social media account to share the news of her getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. After Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat star and daddy to be Shahid Kapoor is all set to sizzle at Madame Tussauds. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share the photo with a caption, "coming soon,"

Bollywood celebs getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds has become a trend now. Earlier this week, gorgeous lady Deepika Padukone took to her official social media to let her fans know that she getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London and now Padmaavat star Shahid Kapoor to his official Instagram account to share the news by posting pictures of his holding the eyeball of a measurement. He captioned the photos by writing, “Keep an eye out. Coming soon.” The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has not confirmed in which Madame Tussauds he will get his wax statue but fans in India and abroad should get excited as the star has become the next Bollywood sensation to achieve the goal.

Take a look at the post Shahid Kapoor shared on his official Instagram account:

Keep an eye out. Coming soon. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s beauty and amazing performances in movies are not hidden from her fans in Bollywood or Hollywood world. The actor recently took to her magical Depeeka Padukone world on Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. The Om Shanti Om star shared multiple photos and wrote that she is delighted and honoured to be joining the incredible list of achievers at Madame Tussauds London. Working through the ideas has been so much fun for her and she can’t wait to see the finished experience next year.

Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently enjoying the success of Sandeep Singh biopic starring Taapsee Pannu is also apart of the league. The Punjabi sensation took to his official Instagram account to let his huge fan following know that he is getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi, India. He even shared a cute video of himself talking to a foreigner in Punjabi. He even thanked his fans and said that this is all happening because of the love and support he has received from his fans.

@madametussaudsdelhi #Madametussauds A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Jul 15, 2018 at 1:26am PDT

