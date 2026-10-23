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Home > Entertainment News > After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

A threat email received at the Mumbai civic body’s office reportedly named Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert, alongside threats against the Mayor’s office and schools. Police have launched an investigation.

Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh (Image: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 15:35 IST

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Mumbai and Amitabh Bachchan’s house in Mumbai, both were named in a threatening letter that was addressed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In addition to this, a threat to kill Mumbai’s mayor Ritu Tawde as well as to schools has been made. Consequently, investigation regarding this has commenced.

Reports suggest that in the email, Bachchan, who lives in Jalsa, located in Juhu, has been threatened with a possible grenade attack on October 31. In addition, a suicide attack on Dosanjh’s scheduled performance in Mumbai, on November 27, has been claimed through an email, which will be a part of “Aura India Tour”.

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It is alleged that in the email, sender has written a slogan “Khoon ka badla,” meaning revenge for blood. He identified himself as “Smith Johnson.” The title of the message had another slogan, which read, “Mumbai Bombay Bolega Khalistan Zindabad”.

What Has Mumbai Police Said About The Threat Email?

Mumbai Police confirmed that a threat email had been received and that security checks were carried out at the BMC office and other premises. According to the Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone I, Maneesh Kalvaniya, said the premises had been checked. No suspicious objects or materials were found during the searches, the report stated.

The email reportedly named several potential targets, including the Mayor’s office and schools in Mumbai. The precise scope of the threat and the identity of the sender remain subjects of the police investigation.

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert In The News?

The development comes a day after Delhi Police denied security permission for Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related inputs and law-and-order commitments during the festive season. In its communication to ticketing platform BookMyShow, the police said the request to organise the Delhi leg of the Aura India Tour could not be approved in view of security concerns. The decision raised uncertainty over the scheduled Delhi performance.

Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, meanwhile, is scheduled for November 27. The threat email naming the Mumbai show is a separate development, and authorities have not publicly established any connection between the two incidents.

The latest episode has placed the singer’s upcoming performances under further scrutiny as the police investigate the Mumbai email. There is no confirmation at this stage that the alleged threats will materialise, and the claims should not be treated as established facts. The investigation into the sender, the origin of the email and the credibility of its contents is continuing.

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After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted
Tags: amitabh bachchanAura India TourBollywood newscelebrity newsdiljit dosanjhmumbai police

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After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

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After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

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After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted
After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted
After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted
After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted
After Delhi Concert Security Row, Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Show Named In Threat Email; Amitabh Bachchan Also Targeted

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